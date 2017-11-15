OZZY OSBOURNE Joins Metal Casino As Brand Ambassador

Metal Casino has sealed a deal with Ozzy Osbourne, who has signed up with the biggest, boldest and most hardcore online casino on the planet. In fact, Ozzy loves Metal Casino so much he has become a part owner of the company.

Metal Casino launched in August this year with a promise to offer its players a harder rush. That means not only the coolest, edgiest games on the net, but also real value for true metal fans, bringing them closer to the bands and music they love. They do this by partnering with some of hard rock’s biggest names to bring their players exclusive concert tickets, backstage access and loads of band merchandise, along with big cash prizes - and they wasted little time in bagging the biggest name of them all.

Speaking about his latest rock collaboration with Metal Casino, Ozzy said he liked the team immediately because, simply put, he saw they were passionate, bona fide metal heads.

“The guys at Metal Casino told me that their brand was all about being true, relevant and dedicated to the customer and that really resonated with me,” he said. “To me, that translated as keeping it real, keeping it original, and doing it all for your fans, and that’s all I’ve been trying to do my whole life.”

Clas Dahlén, Chief Marketing Officer at Metal Casino, added: “Ozzy Osbourne is a legend and now he’s a partner with Metal Casino. As far as we’re concerned, this is the biggest sponsorship deal in the world and we’re still in awe that our all-time hero is on board with the project.

“But the most important thing is, when we started Metal Casino, we knew it had to be more than just a casino, but a platform for a global community of metal heads and casino lovers to share their passion. With Ozzy’s help, we’re going to make this happen.”

