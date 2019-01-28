OZZY OSBOURNE / JUDAS PRIEST - First Four Shows Of UK Tour Postponed Due To Ozzy's "Very Bad Case Of Flu"
"It is with great regret we have to announce that the first four UK shows on the Ozzy Osbourne/Judas Priest tour have been postponed due to Ozzy having a very bad case of flu," states a message from Judas Priest. "Therefore Dublin, Nottingham, Manchester and Newcastle will be rescheduled at a later date - details to follow once finalized - we are very sorry that this has happened and to disappoint so many fans - we wish Ozzy well and look forward to the Glasgow, Birmingham and London shows together - and to the rescheduled ones in the future."
Postponed dates are as follows:
January
30 - 3Arena - Dublin, Ireland
February
1 - Motorpoint Arena - Nottingham, United Kingdom
3 - Arena - Manchester, United Kingdom
5 - Metro Radio Arena - Newcastle, United KingdomOzzy's North American dates, with special guests Megadeth, are listed below.
North American dates:
May
29 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
31 - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center
June
2 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
4 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
6 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
8 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
11 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
13 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion
15 - Bangor, ME - Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
18 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
20 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre
22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
26 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
28 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
30 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
July
4 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest
6 - St. Paul MN - Xcel Energy Center
9 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
11 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
13 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
16 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
18 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
20 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
23 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
25 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
27 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
29 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl