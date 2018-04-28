OZZY OSBOURNE Kicks Off No More Tours 2 In Florida; Video, Set-List

Ozzy Osbourne kicked off his No More Tours 2 tour at the Welcome To Rockville festival in Jacksonville, FL, last night (April 27) in front of a sold out crowd. You can check out the setlist and video from the show below. Ozzy’s band features longtime collaborators: Zakk Wylde (guitar), Blasko (bass), Tommy Clufetos (drums) and Adam Wakeman (keyboards).



Ozzy’s setlist:

"Bark At The Moon"

"Mr. Crowley"

"I Don't Know"

"Suicide Solution"

"No More Tears"

"Road To Nowhere"

"War Pigs"

"Miracle Man / Crazy Babies / Desire / Perry Mason" (Zakk Wylde guitar solo)

Drum Solo

"I Don't Want To Change The World"

"Shot In The Dark"

"Crazy Train"

Encore:

"Mama, I'm Coming Home"

"Paranoid"

"I've been extremely blessed to have had two successful music careers," Osbourne says about the tour. "I'm looking at this final tour as being a huge celebration for my fans and anyone who has enjoyed my music over the past five decades."

Dates:

April

29 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – FortRock

August

30 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center

September

1 – Syracuse, NY – Lakeview Amphitheater

4 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

6 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

8 – Wantagh, NY – Jones Beach Amphitheatre

10 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

12 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

14 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

19 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Center

21 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

23 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

26 – Dallas, TX – Starplex Pavilion

28 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

30 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

October

2 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

4 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

6 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

9 – Chula Vista, CA – Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

11 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

13 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Overseas dates:

May

5 – Mexico – Heaven & Hell Festival

8 – Santiago, Chile – Pista Atletica

11 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Geba

13 – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque

16 – Curitiba, Brazil – Pedreira Paulo Leminski

18 – Belo Horizonte, Brazil – Esplanada Do Mineirao

20 – Rio De Janeiro, Brazil – Apoteose

June

1 – Moscow, Russia – Olympiisky

3 – St. Petersburg, Russia – Ice Palace

6 – Finland – Rockfest

8 – Solvesborg, Sweden – Sweden Rock Festival

10 – Donington, UK – Download Festival

13 – Prague, Czech Republic – Prague Rocks Festival

15 – Paris, France – Download Festival

17 – Italy – Firenze Rocks Festival

20 – Halden, Norway – Tons Of Rock Festival

22 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell Festival

24 – Dessel, Belgium – Graspop Metal Meeting

26 – Krakow, Poland – Impact Festival

28 – Oberhausen, Germany – Konig-Pilsner Arena

30 – Madrid, Spain – Download Festival

July

2 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

5 – Barcelona, Spain – Rock Fest Barcelona

8 – Tel Aviv, Israel – Live Park