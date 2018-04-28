OZZY OSBOURNE Kicks Off No More Tours 2 In Florida; Video, Set-List
April 28, 2018, an hour ago
Ozzy Osbourne kicked off his No More Tours 2 tour at the Welcome To Rockville festival in Jacksonville, FL, last night (April 27) in front of a sold out crowd. You can check out the setlist and video from the show below. Ozzy’s band features longtime collaborators: Zakk Wylde (guitar), Blasko (bass), Tommy Clufetos (drums) and Adam Wakeman (keyboards).
Ozzy’s setlist:
"Bark At The Moon"
"Mr. Crowley"
"I Don't Know"
"Suicide Solution"
"No More Tears"
"Road To Nowhere"
"War Pigs"
"Miracle Man / Crazy Babies / Desire / Perry Mason" (Zakk Wylde guitar solo)
Drum Solo
"I Don't Want To Change The World"
"Shot In The Dark"
"Crazy Train"
Encore:
"Mama, I'm Coming Home"
"Paranoid"
"I've been extremely blessed to have had two successful music careers," Osbourne says about the tour. "I'm looking at this final tour as being a huge celebration for my fans and anyone who has enjoyed my music over the past five decades."
Dates:
April
29 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – FortRock
August
30 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center
September
1 – Syracuse, NY – Lakeview Amphitheater
4 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
6 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
8 – Wantagh, NY – Jones Beach Amphitheatre
10 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
12 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
14 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
19 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Center
21 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
23 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
26 – Dallas, TX – Starplex Pavilion
28 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
30 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
October
2 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
4 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
6 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
9 – Chula Vista, CA – Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
11 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
13 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
Overseas dates:
May
5 – Mexico – Heaven & Hell Festival
8 – Santiago, Chile – Pista Atletica
11 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Geba
13 – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque
16 – Curitiba, Brazil – Pedreira Paulo Leminski
18 – Belo Horizonte, Brazil – Esplanada Do Mineirao
20 – Rio De Janeiro, Brazil – Apoteose
June
1 – Moscow, Russia – Olympiisky
3 – St. Petersburg, Russia – Ice Palace
6 – Finland – Rockfest
8 – Solvesborg, Sweden – Sweden Rock Festival
10 – Donington, UK – Download Festival
13 – Prague, Czech Republic – Prague Rocks Festival
15 – Paris, France – Download Festival
17 – Italy – Firenze Rocks Festival
20 – Halden, Norway – Tons Of Rock Festival
22 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell Festival
24 – Dessel, Belgium – Graspop Metal Meeting
26 – Krakow, Poland – Impact Festival
28 – Oberhausen, Germany – Konig-Pilsner Arena
30 – Madrid, Spain – Download Festival
July
2 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena
5 – Barcelona, Spain – Rock Fest Barcelona
8 – Tel Aviv, Israel – Live Park