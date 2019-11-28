OZZY OSBOURNE Launches Thanksgiving Spotify Playlist; Includes Tracks From ANTHRAX, MOTÖRHEAD, SCORPIONS, AC/DC, And More

In celebration of Thanksgiving, Ozzy Osbourne has launched a Spotify playlist. In addition to Ozzy and Black Sabbath songs, the playlist includes tracks from Anthrax, Led Zeppelin, Scorpions, Motörhead, Pink Floyd, Thin Lizzy, Megadeth, Twisted Sister, AC/DC, and more.

Listen to the playlist below:

Ozzy has released the official live video below, featuring his performance with Post Malone on his song "Take What You Want", live at The Forum in Inglewood, CA on November 21. The footage was filmed by Adam DeGross.

Ozzy's new single, "Straight To Hell", is out now and can be streamed below. It is available via all digital platforms here.

On the full-on rocker, Ozzy takes listeners to the heart of darkness - "Something is missing and you don't know why" - with Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash along for this devilish ride, delivering scorched-earth riffs. Stay tuned for the official video, coming soon.

Ozzy previously released "Under The Graveyard”, his first new solo music in almost 10 years. A massive ballad that builds into a searing rocker, it's the first single from Ozzy’s forthcoming album, Ordinary Man, due out on Epic Records in early 2020. Get the song here, and listen below.

"This album was a gift from my higher power - it is proof to me that you should never give up," Ozzy says. “And this is quite possibly the most important album I have done in a very long time, probably since No More Tears."

Recorded in Los Angeles, the album features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums.

"It all started when [his daughter] Kelly comes in and says 'do you want to work on a Post Malone song?'" Ozzy explains. "My first thing was 'who the fuck is Post Malone?!' I went to Andrew's [Watt] house and he said we will work really quick. After we finished that song, he said 'would you be interested in starting an album.' I said 'that would be fucking great, but now I am thinking I don't want to be working in a basement studio for six months! And in just a short time, we had the album done. Duff [McKagan] and Chad [Smith] came in and we would go in and jam during the day and I would go work out the songs in the evenings. I previously had said to Sharon I should be doing an album, but in the back of my mind I was going 'I haven't got the fucking strength...' but Andrew pulled it out of me. I really hope people listen to it and enjoy it, because I put my heart and soul into this album."