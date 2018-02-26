OZZY OSBOURNE - Lawyers Discuss AEG Presents' 'Statement Of Commitment' Contract For No More Tours 2

According to Pollstar, when Sharon Osbourne released on February 7th an unsigned “Statement of Commitment” contract from AEG Presents, representing an agreement that her client and husband, Ozzy Osbourne, would perform at least one of his farewell shows at Staples Center if he is to play Los Angeles as a condition of booking The O2 in London, it was but the latest salvo in a nearly year-long public battle over so-called “block-booking” policies.

Her action resulted in a flurry of heated emails and statements as Sharon Osbourne accused AEG Presents chairman Jay Marciano of “blackmailing” her husband. Marciano responded that “the beef is between Staples Center and the Forum.” Azoff MSG Entertainment CEO Irving Azoff (a co-founder of Pollstar parent company Oak View Group), AEG Presents’ competitor, called Marciano’s comments “a pack of lies.”

What Sharon Osbourne’s open letter did, besides set off a fresh round of bickering among business rivals, was make public just what such a contract looks like after AEG Presents made good on its promise last summer to institute block-booking between The O2 and Staples Center as policy after it claimed Azoff MSG Entertainment tied plays at its Madison Square Garden and Inglewood, Calif., Forum properties (an allegation Azoff has denied).

What also stands out in the dispute is an eye-catching line from Osbourne: “If you do not confirm the date for OZZY at the O2 in London then I will be forced to take legal action against AEG Presents without delay,” an action that could put this whole matter into the hands of the courts. With this in mind, Pollstar reached out to three respected entertainment lawyers – Dina LaPolt, Howard King and Ed McPherson – to find out if she would have a case.

Ozzy recently revealed details about his forthcoming No More Tours 2, a reference to his 1992 No More Tours trek. The initial North American dates produced by Live Nation kick off August 30th in Allentown, PA and conclude October 13th in Las Vegas, NV with a Thursday, October 11th stop at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles; Ozzy will be joined by Stone Sour for this leg of the tour.

Tickets for these shows are on sale at Live Nation and through the Live Nation app.

Prior to the full North American run, Ozzy will officially launch the No More Tours 2 in Mexico in May, before heading to South America for solo shows in three countries. Next up, a six-week European leg of headlining solo dates and festival performances that's set to begin Friday, June 1st in Moscow, Russia.

"I've been extremely blessed to have had two successful music careers," Osbourne says. "I'm looking at this final tour as being a huge celebration for my fans and anyone who has enjoyed my music over the past five decades."

On his upcoming farewell world tour, produced by Live Nation, Osbourne will celebrate more than five decades as a performer (both as a solo artist and as lead singer of Black Sabbath which formed in 1968). This tour, expected to take Ozzy around the world with dates into 2020, will mark the end of global touring for the legendary artist, though he will continue to perform select live shows in the future. Throughout his career, Ozzy has sold more than 100 million records.

Want to hear more about the Ozzy tour from the Prince of Darkness himself? Ozzy has partnered with Ticketmaster to spread the word about the tour with a new message on the Ticketmaster app for the Google Assistant on phones, speakers like Google Home and other compatible devices. Fans can trigger the app by saying, "Hey Google, talk to Ticketmaster," which will offer special messages from the Prince of Darkness himself. Fans will then be invited by Sharon Osbourne to hear details about Ozzy's upcoming Live Nation tour dates. This new marketing tool expands the ways for Ozzy's millions of fans to find out about his tour and provides a fun, first of its kind experience.

For the tour, Ozzy has teamed with the Love, Hope, Strength, Foundation. At Love Hope Strength (LHS), their mission is to save lives, one concert at a time. We, along with Love Hope Strength, believe that all people deserve quality cancer care, a marrow donor if needed, and most importantly, hope. Founded by cancer survivors, LHS leverages the power of music to expand the marrow registry through THEIR "Get on the List" campaign. At LHS, they believe in offering real hope to people currently living with cancer.

Dates:

April

27 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome To Rockville

29 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - FortRock

August

30 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

September

1 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater

4 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

6 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center

8 - Wantagh, NY - Jones Beach Amphitheatre

10 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

12 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

14 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

16 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

19 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Center

21 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

23 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

26 - Dallas, TX - Starplex Pavilion

28 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

30 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

October

2 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

4 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

6 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

9 - Chula Vista, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

11 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

13 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

Overseas dates:

May

5 - Mexico - Heaven & Hell Festival

8 - Santiago, Chile - Pista Atletica

11 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Geba

13 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Allianz Parque

16 - Curitiba, Brazil - Pedreira Paulo Leminski

18 - Belo Horizonte, Brazil - Esplanada Do Mineirao

20 - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - Apoteose

June

1 - Moscow, Russia - Olympiisky

3 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Ice Palace

6 - Finland - Rockfest

8 - Solvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival

10 - Donington, UK - Download Festival

13 - Prague, Czech Republic - Prague Rocks Festival

15 - Paris, France - Download Festival

17 - Italy - Firenze Rocks Festival

20 - Halden, Norway - Tons Of Rock Festival

22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell Festival

24 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

26 - Krakow, Poland - Impact Festival

28 - Oberhausen, Germany - Konig-Pilsner Arena

30 - Madrid, Spain - Download Festival

July

2 - Lisbon, Portugal - Altice Arena

5 - Barcelona, Spain - Rock Fest Barcelona

8 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Live Park

13 years on from their reality series, Ozzy Osbourne and family will launch The Osbournes Podcast on March 5th.

Take a ride with America's favourite rock n' roll family as they reminisce about the Emmy Award winning MTV series, swap stories with their most fascinating friends and catch up on present day events. In this ten episode podcast, Jack will lead Sharon, Ozzy and Kelly on a wild, unfiltered and unpredictable journey filled with laughter, love and everything it means to be an Osbourne.

Jack Osbourne, who will serve as the de facto host of the podcast, tells The Hollywood Reporter that the idea was born out of his own love of the audio format. "There's been talk about bringing The Osbournes back, but it would never work," he says. "I thought, 'Well, this is probably the next best thing.'"

In Episode 1: Thirteen years after their sleeper-hit reality TV show premiered, the Osbournes reflect on how a one-off idea - that wasn’t supposed to be would, ultimately changed their lives forever. Ozzy finally gets to meet Elizabeth Taylor, and along the way bumps into Kermit The Frog and the Queen of England. Sharon explains her theories on the show’s success, and how inviting cameras into her home encouraged those watching to become a part of the family. Jack and Kelly discuss how overnight stardom may have played a role in warping their innocent and impressionable teenage minds.

Listen to a teaser below, and visit The Osbournes Podcast website here. Also check out The Osbournes Podcast Facebook page.