OZZY OSBOURNE - Learn To Play Diary Of A Madman Album With LickLibrary; Video Trailer Streaming

LickLibrary's Classic Albums - Ozzy Osbourne: Diary Of A Madman

Released on November 7, 1981, Diary of a Madman is the second solo studio album by British heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne and the final studio album to feature groundbreaking guitarist, Randy Rhoads. Packed full of immense riffs including, “Over the Mountain”, “Flying High Again” and “S.A.T.O.”, this classic album also has some subtle and dynamic moments with the tracks, “You Can’t Kill Rock and Roll” and the heartrending power ballad “Tonight”.

Learn to play the following:

"Over The Mountain"

"Flying High Again"

"You Can’t Kill Rock And Roll"

"Believer"

"Little Dolls"

"Tonight"

"S.A.T.O."

"Diary Of A Madman"

In this course, LickLibrary veteran, Danny Gill walks you through the many highlights of each song one phrase at a time, including the multi-layered neoclassical masterclass in the legendary guitar solos throughout this classic album.