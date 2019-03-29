OZZY OSBOURNE - Limited Edition Diary Of A Madman 3D Vinyl To Ship This Fall; Video Preview

KnuckleBonz has launched a pre-order for the upcoming Ozzy Osbourne Diary Of A Madman 3D Vinyl, shipping in fall 2019. Only 1,981 created.

Diary Of A Madman is the second solo studio album by British heavy metal vocalist Ozzy Osbourne. This Ozzy Osbourne (Diary Of A Madman) 3D Vinyl is now available for pre-order.

"I still remember how excited I was to get this album so close after he released Blizzard Of Ozz; two such metal classics rarely happen that close together," says Tony Simerman, KnuckleBonz CEO/Creative Director.

"Ozzy's stance on this album makes this a perfect subject to create in a 3D Vinyl collectible. His 80's madness is coming right at you. This one really shows the creative potential of this new collectible category, I think," explains Simerman.

Watch a video preview below: KnuckleBonz has also created a 1:9 scale Rock Iconz collectible.This Blizzard Of Ozz era statue of Ozzy is a limited edition and officially licensed. Ozzy Osbourne II Rock Iconz statue is in-stock and shipping now.