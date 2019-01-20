OZZY OSBOURNE Marks Anniversary Of Bat-Biting Incident With New Plush Toy
January 20, 2019, an hour ago
To mark the 37th anniversary of his famous bat-biting incident at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Des Moines, Iowa in 1982, Ozzy Osbourne has released a new Plush Bat toy.
“Today marks the 37th Anniversary since I bit a head off a fucking bat!” Osbourne tweeted. “Celebrate with this commemorative plush with detachable head.”
Details:
The Ozzy Osbourne Plush Bat is a web exclusive (here for $40 US). "Bring the legendary moment in rock history to life with this soft toy Plush Bat, featuring the Ozzy Osbourne logo and a velcro detachable head."
- 12" tall
- Plush bat
- Detachable head
In December Ozzy spoke to RealClearLife about the bat-biting incident: "Immediately, though, something felt wrong. Very wrong. For a start, my mouth was instantly full of this warm, gloopy liquid, with the worst aftertaste you could ever imagine. I could feel it staining my teeth and running down my chin. Then the head in my mouth twitched.”
On Black Sabbath’s (perceived) interest in the dark arts, Ozzy reveals: “We couldn’t conjure up a fart. We’d get invitations to play witches’ conventions and black masses in Highgate Cemetery. I honestly thought it was a joke. We were the last hippie band - we were into peace. I never did this black-magic stuff. The reason I did 'Mr. Crowley' on my first solo album [Blizzard of Ozz, 1980] was that everybody was talking about Aleister Crowley. Jimmy Page bought his house, and one of my roadies worked with one of his roadies. I thought, ‘Mr. Crowley, who are you? Where are you from?’ But people would hear the song and go, “He’s definitely into witchcraft.”
Read more at RealClearLife.
North American dates:
May
29 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
31 - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center
June
2 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
4 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
6 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
8 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
11 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
13 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion
15 - Bangor, ME - Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
18 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
20 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre
22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
26 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
28 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
30 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
July
4 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest
6 - St. Paul MN - Xcel Energy Center
9 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
11 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
13 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
16 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
18 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
20 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
23 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
25 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
27 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
29 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl