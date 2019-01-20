OZZY OSBOURNE Marks Anniversary Of Bat-Biting Incident With New Plush Toy

To mark the 37th anniversary of his famous bat-biting incident at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Des Moines, Iowa in 1982, Ozzy Osbourne has released a new Plush Bat toy.

“Today marks the 37th Anniversary since I bit a head off a fucking bat!” Osbourne tweeted. “Celebrate with this commemorative plush with detachable head.”

Details:

The Ozzy Osbourne Plush Bat is a web exclusive (here for $40 US). "Bring the legendary moment in rock history to life with this soft toy Plush Bat, featuring the Ozzy Osbourne logo and a velcro detachable head."

- 12" tall

- Plush bat

- Detachable head



In December Ozzy spoke to RealClearLife about the bat-biting incident: "Immediately, though, something felt wrong. Very wrong. For a start, my mouth was instantly full of this warm, gloopy liquid, with the worst aftertaste you could ever imagine. I could feel it staining my teeth and running down my chin. Then the head in my mouth twitched.”

On Black Sabbath’s (perceived) interest in the dark arts, Ozzy reveals: “We couldn’t conjure up a fart. We’d get invitations to play witches’ conventions and black masses in Highgate Cemetery. I honestly thought it was a joke. We were the last hippie band - we were into peace. I never did this black-magic stuff. The reason I did 'Mr. Crowley' on my first solo album [Blizzard of Ozz, 1980] was that everybody was talking about Aleister Crowley. Jimmy Page bought his house, and one of my roadies worked with one of his roadies. I thought, ‘Mr. Crowley, who are you? Where are you from?’ But people would hear the song and go, “He’s definitely into witchcraft.”

Read more at RealClearLife.





North American dates:

May

29 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

31 - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center

June

2 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

4 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

6 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

8 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

11 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

13 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

15 - Bangor, ME - Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

18 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

20 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre

22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

26 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

28 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

30 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

July

4 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

6 - St. Paul MN - Xcel Energy Center

9 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

11 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

13 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

16 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

18 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

20 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

23 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

25 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

27 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl