OZZY OSBOURNE - Merch Sale On Now To Support National Parkinson’s Awareness Month

As previously reported, Ozzy Osbourne is donating 10 per cent of the profits from his tour merch to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, which is dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson's disease through funded research and ensuring the development of improved therapies for those living with Parkinson's today.



“I am pleased to be supporting Keep Memory Alive as part of National Parkinson’s Awareness Month. Keep Memory Alive funds essential support and educational programs for patients and their families and is committed to ensuring progress towards better treatments and ultimately a cure.”

Ozzy's own Parkinson's disease diagnosis was made public back in January. He revealed it was first diagnosed back in 2003. Ozzy told the Los Angeles Times in a recent interview, “I’m not dying from Parkinson’s. I’ve been working with it most of my life. I’ve cheated death so many times."







