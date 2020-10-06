OZZY OSBOURNE, METALLICA Pay Tribute To EDDIE VAN HALEN – “We Considered Him An Inspiration”

Eddie Van Halen has died at age 65 following a long battle with throat cancer, according to an exclusive report from TMZ.

Sources directly connected to the guitar legend tell TMZ that he died at St. Johns Hospital in Santa Monica today (Tuesday. October 6). His wife, Janie, was by his side, along with his son, Wolfgang, and Alex, Eddie's brother and drummer.

New tributes have come in from thrash metal legends Metallica and Ozzy Osbourne:

Metallica - “We are enormously saddened to hear about the untimely passing of Eddie Van Halen. We considered him an inspiration, an idol, and after spending a summer together on the road in '88, a friend. Sending love to Alex, Wolf Van Halen & everyone in the greater VH family.”

Ozzy Osbourne – “Eddie Van Halen was one of the nicest guys I ever worked with and we shared so many laughs together. His influence on music and especially the guitar has been immeasurable. He was an absolute legend. Eddie, I’ll see you on the other side, my friend. Love, Ozzy.”

Former Van Halen singer Sammy Hagar – “Heartbroken and speechless. My love to the family.”

KISS’ Paul Stanley – “Oh NO! Speechless. A trailblazer and someone who always gave everything to his music. A good soul. I remember first seeing him playing at the Starwood in 1976 and he WAS Eddie Van Halen. So shocked and sad. My condolences to Wolfie and the family.”

KISS’ Gene Simmons – “My heart is broken. Eddie was not only a Guitar God, but a genuinely beautiful soul. Rest in peace, Eddie!”

Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian – “Oh man, I just heard about Eddie. Fucking hell. I hope Wolfgang [Van Halen, Eddie’s son] and Alex [Van Halen, Eddie’s brother] and the rest of his family are doing OK. The greatest of all time has left the building. RIP EVH.”

Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler – “Just when I thought 2020 couldn't get any worse, I hear Eddie Van Halen has passed. So shocking- One of the nicest, down to earth men I have ever met and toured with. A true gent and true genius. RIP. So sad. Thoughts go out to his brother Alex, and his family.”

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi – “I’m just devastated to hear the news of the passing of my dear friend Eddie Van Halen. He fought a long and hard battle with his cancer right to the very end. Eddie was one of a very special kind of person, a really great friend. Rest in peace my dear friend, till we meet again.”

Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx – “Crushed. So fucking crushed. RIP Eddie Van Halen. You changed our world. You were the Mozart of rock guitar. Travel safe rockstar.”

Overkill – “There are no words. RIP Eddie. True innovator. Thoughts go out to your family and friends.”

Faith No More’s Mike Patton – “There was only one Eddie Van Halen. Some of those solos I would sing, they were so musical and so out there. Rest in peace EVH.”

Uriah Heep – “Eddie Van Halen! He took the guitar to another level! What an amazing player, and what a legacy of fantastic music he has left us RIP Eddie.”

Stryper’s Michael Sweet – “No words can express what the world has lost. Eddie Van Halen meant more to me than I could ever express and I’m absolutely devastated by the news of his passing. My thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Van Halen family and I wish them all peace and healing. There will never be another, ever. RIP Eddie Van Halen- Eternal Love & Respect.”

Trans-Siberian Orchestra / Savatage guitarist Chris Caffery – “Fly with the Angels Sir. For many your music was a part of our lives. For some like myself it was life changing. When these notes were first heard, nothing in many of our worlds was ever the same again. Your inspiration and innovation will be cherished forever. Prayers to all of his close friends and family members. Numb and speechless once again in 2020! Say hello to all of my friends in heaven and all of the members of our priceless band of angels in the sky.”

Says TMZ: "We're told in the last 72 hours Eddie's ongoing health battle went massively downhill - doctors discovered his throat cancer had moved to his brain as well as other organs. As you know, Eddie has been battling cancer for well over a decade. Our sources say he's been in and out of the hospital over the past year - including last November for intestinal issues - and recently underwent a round of chemo."

Last year it was reported that Eddie was flying between the US and Germany for five years to get radiation treatment. Though he was a heavy smoker for years, he believes he developed throat cancer from a metal guitar pick he used to frequently hold in his mouth more than 20 years ago. Nevertheless, he continued to attend concerts and rehearse music with his son, Wolfgang, who became Van Halen's bassist in 2006.

Wolfgang posted the following message via Instagram: "I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop."

BraveWords offer our sincere condolences to Eddie's family and friends. Stay tuned for tributes to pour in from the rock world over the following hours and days.

(Top photo by: Ross Halfin)