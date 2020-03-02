OZZY OSBOURNE - More Ordinary Man Chart Positions Revealed

Ozzy Osbourne has bowed at #3 on the Billboard Top 200 with his first new solo album in ten years, Ordinary Man (Epic Records). This marks his fourth consecutive Top 5 entry and fifth Top 10 entry on the respective chart. It also places ahead of his most recent offering, Scream, which arrived at #4 in 2010. The album also lands at #3 in Canada.

Ordinary Man has also captured #1 on the Billboard Top Rock Albums Chart, making it the number one rock album in the world. Additionally, it ascends to #2 on the Billboard Albums Chart (Pure Album Sales), making for his highest entry. Overseas, he shattered various records. It became his highest solo debut ever in the UK, Germany, Switzerland, Australia, Italy and Austria in addition to being his second #1 in Sweden.

Next up, Ozzy shares the music video for “Scary Little Green Men”, starring none other than Jason Momoa. Check out the behind-the-scenes below, and be on the lookout for the premiere soon.

Ordinary Man is available as a standard CD, deluxe CD, black vinyl, deluxe gatefold swirl color vinyl, picture disc and digital album.

Recorded in Los Angeles, the album features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums. Beyond the core band, Ordinary Man, features a who's-who of Ozzy friends and collaborators including Slash, Elton John and Post Malone.

"Straight To Hell"

"All My Life"

"Goodbye"

"Ordinary Man" feat. Elton John

"Under The Graveyard"

"Eat Me"

"Today Is The End"

"Scary Little Green Men"

"Holy For Tonight"

"It's A Raid" feat. Post Malone

"Take What You Want" - Post Malone feat. Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott