OZZY OSBOURNE - New Song "Scary Little Green Men" Streaming

Ozzy Osbourne has set today (February 21st) as the release date for his new Ordinary Man album via Epic Records. This marks Ozzy's first new solo music in almost 10 years, as his previous studio album Scream, was released in June 2010. Check out the new song "Scary Little Green Men" below.

Recorded in Los Angeles, the album features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums, Ordinary Man features a who's-who of Ozzy friends and collaborators including Elton John, Slash, Post Malone, and Tom Morello. Get the album here.

"Straight To Hell"

"All My Life"

"Goodbye"

"Ordinary Man" feat. Elton John

"Under The Graveyard"

"Eat Me"

"Today Is The End"

"Scary Little Green Men"

"Holy For Tonight"

"It's A Raid" feat. Post Malone

"Take What You Want" - Post Malone feat. Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott

"It's A Raid" and "Ordinary Man" are available for streaming below:

Videos for the singles, "Straight To Hell" and "Under The Graveyard", can be seen below: