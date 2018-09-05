OZZY OSBOURNE Offers Fans Chance To Join His Entourage For The Day; Epic Concert Experience To Benefit Love Hope Strength Foundation

Ozzy Osbourne has announced a partnership with online fundraising platform Omaze offering one lucky fan a once-in-a-lifetime experience of being in his entourage for the day, complete with the never-before-offered opportunity to watch his Las Vegas show from the side of the stage. The campaign will support Love Hope Strength as they work to save lives one concert at a time.

A $10 donation through Omaze.com/Ozzy will enter fans the chance to win and support the lifesaving work of Love Hope Strength.

The grand prize for one randomly selected winner and their guest includes:

- Flights to Vegas to see Ozzy's show No More Tours 2 on October 13, 2018, and accommodations in a 4-star hotel

- Meet Ozzy, be on his personal guest list and be a part of his entourage for the day

- Attend soundcheck and the pre-show party

- The option to watch the entire set from the side stage-a never before offered opportunity

- A $500 gambling chip to use in Las Vegas

Fans can enter for their chance to win this unforgettable experience at Omaze.com/Ozzy through September 30th, 2018 at 11:59 PM (PT).

Ozzy has announced a new set of UK tour dates with his long-time collaborators Zakk Wylde (guitar), Blasko (bass), Tommy Clufetos (drums) and Adam Wakeman (keyboards). The 2019 European leg kicks off in Dublin on January 30th with dates scheduled throughout the UK, including a night at London’s O2 Arena before continuing through Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, and Italy and concluding in Barcelona in early March.

Ozzy will be joined by metal gods Judas Priest for select dates on the tour. Tickets for the UK shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 7th, at 9 AM.

"I've been extremely blessed to have had two successful music careers," Ozzy said. "I'm looking at this final tour as being a huge celebration for my fans and anyone who has enjoyed my music over the past five decades."

On his upcoming farewell world tour, produced by Live Nation, he will celebrate more than five decades as a performer (both as a solo artist and as lead singer of Black Sabbath which toured through Europe in 2017 on their farewell tour).

Ozzy Osbourne No More Tours 2 dates with Judas Priest:

February

1 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena

3 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena

5 - Newcastle, UK - Metro Radio Arena

7 - Glasgow, UK - The SSE Hydro

9 - Birmingham, UK - Genting Arena