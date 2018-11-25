OZZY OSBOURNE On BLACK SABBATH Guitarist TONY IOMMI - "Do I Like Working With Him? Not Really"

Ozzy Osbourne recently went on record explaining why he didn't enjoy Black Sabbath's final tour through 2016 and 2017, stating that as mucha s he loves guitarist Tony Iommi as a person, Ozzy doesn't like working with him.

Ozzy: “I’ll tell you what it was like. It’s like when you’re younger and you met a girl, Susie, and you break up and you don’t see her for 30 years. Then she’s in town and you go, ‘Oh, I’ll give Susie a call,’ because your memory only remembers the good parts and you can narrow it then to a week and you go, ‘I remember that week and it was lovely.’ But then you go back and you go, ‘I forgot the f***ing four and three-quarter years I was f***ing miserable.’”

Now, Osbourne is back on his own farewell tour as a solo artist, and describes it as “great fun. I’m in control and it’s so much better. I get more pleasure out of doing the gigs now.”

Ozzy Osbourne has announced additional North American tour dates for 2019. For these shows, Osbourne will be backed by his longtime collaborators Zakk Wylde (guitar), Blasko (bass), Tommy Clufetos (drums) and Adam Wakeman (keyboards), with Megadeth supporting for the entire North American run.

Tickets for the 2019 North American No More Tours 2 shows go on sale to the general public starting Friday, November 9th at LiveNation.com and through the Live Nation app.

The No More Tours 2 tour launched in May 2018 in Santiago, Chile for solo shows in three countries followed by a six-week European leg of headlining solo dates and festival performances. A North American tour followed kicking off August 30th in Allentown, PA, with the final four shows of that leg of the tour postponed for Ozzy to recover from an infection. Those four shows - Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA, North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas - will now conclude the 2019 dates. Tickets for these rescheduled dates are on sale now at LiveNation.com. The trek will also include a newly announced June 11th stop at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Prior to his 2019 dates, Ozzy will headline a special New Year’s Eve Ozzfest spectacular at the Forum in Los Angeles.

On his upcoming farewell world tour, produced by Live Nation, Osbourne will celebrate more than five decades as a performer (both as a solo artist and as lead singer of Black Sabbath which formed in 1968). This tour, expected to take Ozzy around the world with dates into 2020, will mark the end of global touring for the legendary artist, though he will continue to perform select live shows in the future. Throughout his career, Ozzy has sold more than 100 million records.

This will mark the first time Megadeth will join Osbourne for a full tour, although they have performed together previously at Ozzfest and other festivals around the world. Megadeth burst onto the scene thirty years ago, virtually inventing a genre with their debut album Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good! sold more than 38 million albums worldwide, earning numerous accolades including a 2017 Grammy Award for “Best Metal Performance” for the title track of their fifteenth studio album Dystopia, 11 additional Grammy nominations, a Silver Clio for their Dystopia campaign and scored five consecutive platinum albums - including 1992’s two-million-selling Countdown To Extinction.

North American dates:

May

29 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

31 - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center

June

2 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

4 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

6 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

8 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

11 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

13 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

15 - Bangor, ME - Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

18 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

20 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre

22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

26 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

28 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

30 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

July

4 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

6 - St. Paul MN - Xcel Energy Center

9 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

11 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

13 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

16 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

18 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

20 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

23 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

25 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

27 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

(Photo - Mark Weiss)