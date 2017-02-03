OZZY OSBOURNE On Final BLACK SABBATH Dates - “My Emotions Are Flying All Over The Place”

Black Sabbath are calling it a day with two concerts in their home city of Birmingham this week. The performed on February 2nd at Genting Arena, and will return to the venue for their final show ever on Saturday night (February 4th)

"My emotions are flying all over the place," Ozzy Osbourne told the BBC, as the band rehearsed at the Genting Arena. "Since I've got to this building today, I've been happy, I've been tearful. Let's see what happens."

Fan-filmed video footage of Black Sabbath’s January 31st concert at The O2 in London, England can be seen below: