OZZY OSBOURNE On His Extensive Musical Output - "I Haven't Released, What I Consider, My Sgt. Pepper"; Video

To coincide with the recent release of his new See You On The Other Side box set on Sony Legacy, Ozzy Osbourne taped a special edition of his Ozzy Speaks show for his Ozzy's Boneyard channel on SiriusXM. In the video below, Ozzy talks with good friend/guitarist, Billy Morrison and SiriusXM host, Jose Mangin, about the box set, and how he's released 173 songs, and 16 albums.

The See You On The Other Side box set is the definitive vinyl collection of all of Ozzy's original solo material. The package includes 16 albums of 24 Pieces of vinyl (173 songs total), a 7" flexi disc, 10 posters, 12 AR (Augmented Reality) experiences, and an individually numbered vellum certificate of authenticity, personally autographed by Ozzy Osbourne.

Click here to order the box set.

Ozzy has the #1 Rock Song in The United States this week as his single "Under The Graveyard" captures the #1 position on the Rock Radio Chart. This marks his third #1 on this chart and his first in 10 years; "Under The Graveyard" is his first new solo music in as many years. It also heralds Ozzy's forthcoming album, Ordinary Man, due out on Epic Records in early 2020.

Get the song here, and listen below. Additionally, "Under The Graveyard" has eclipsed 5.4 million streams worldwide. A cinematic music video will be unveiled soon.

Last month, Ozzy unleashed "Straight To Hell," the album's second single featuring Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash. Ozzy also joined Post Malone to perform their record-breaking collaboration "Take What You Want" in front of a sold-out audience at the Forum in Los Angeles (November 21st) and to a national audience on ABC's American Music Awards (Novermber 24th).

Ordinary Man was recorded in Los Angeles and features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums.