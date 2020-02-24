OZZY OSBOURNE On Outliving Hard Drinking Friends JOHN BONHAM And BON SCOTT - "I'm Lucky... I Wasn't Any Better Than Any Of Them"; Video

After listening to tracks from Ozzy Osbourne's new album. Ordinary Man, Zane Lowe reflects with Ozzy and Andrew Watt on the pain artists like Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington struggled with in pursuit of making great music. Ozzy also discusses his relationship with these artists, his own personal struggles and why he’s lucky to still be around today.

During the interview, Osbourne and Lowe discuss musicians who have passed on, including Alice In Chains’ Layne Staley and Linkin Park's Chester Bennington.

“But then, why am I here?” he asks Lowe. “Chris Cornell was a great, great singer.”

He adds: “I’m not being funny and I’m not being cocky, I can remember times when I’ve fucking woke up with puke down me. I’ve fucking woke up with a bed full of blood, when I’ve fallen down and banged my head or whatever. My friend John Bonham, I used to go drinking with him. He died. Bon Scott, he died. I don’t know what to fuckin’ say.

“People go, ‘You must have the Midas touch’ or whatever", Ozzy adds. "I’m lucky. I wasn’t any better than any of them. I even would go so far as to say I was worse in some cases. But it’s the luck of the draw. Seventy-one and I don’t fucking understand how I got there.”

Watch the full interview here.

Ozzy's Ordinary Man is out now via Epic Records. Get it here, and listen to the full album via the YouTube clips below.

"Straight To Hell"

"All My Life"

"Goodbye"

"Ordinary Man" feat. Elton John

"Under The Graveyard"

"Eat Me"

"Today Is The End"

"Scary Little Green Men"

"Holy For Tonight"

"It's A Raid" feat. Post Malone

"Take What You Want" - Post Malone feat. Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott

