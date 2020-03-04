OZZY OSBOURNE On Performing Live Again – “My Desire Is To Get Back On Stage”

Guesting on Good Morning Britain, Ozzy Osbourne spoke about intentions to perform live again after another postponement of his No More Tours 2 trek.

Osbourne said, "My desire is to get back on stage. I'm not ready to hang up my mic. That's what I live for, to do shows. I exercise as much as I can. I have a trainer, I do Pilates. I have masseuses, nurses 24-7. The best medication I can get is being in front of an audience, which is breaking my heart, to be honest."

Ozzy Osbourne's first new solo album in ten years, the critically acclaimed Ordinary Man (Epic Records), is the #1 rock album in the world, topping multiple charts in its triumphant first week of release.

In the US, the album entered the Billboard charts at #3 on the Top 200 chart, #2 on the Top Album Sales chart (making it his highest charting album ever on the tally, surpassing his No. 3 peak with Black Rain) and #1 on the Billboard Top Rock Albums Chart. This marks Ozzy's fifth consecutive Top 5 entry and sixth Top 10 entry on the Top 200 chart. It also places ahead of his most recent offering, Scream, which arrived at #4 in 2010.

Worldwide, Ordinary Man has entered the charts in the Top Ten in seven countries making it the highest charting album of Ozzy's career. It debuted at #3 on the UK chart, breaking Ozzy's previous peak on the charts 40 years ago for Blizzard Of Ozz (which peaked at #7). Ozzy also demolished his highest chart position in Australia, debuting at #4 and cracking the Top 10 there for the first time in his career. Ozzy secured his solo career's highest marks in Germany as well, coming in at #2. Elsewhere, the album earned Top Ten positions in Sweden at #1, the US and Canada at #3, Italy #6 and Ireland #6.

Next up, Ozzy shares the music video for “Scary Little Green Men”, starring none other than Jason Momoa. Check out the behind-the-scenes below, and be on the lookout for the premiere soon.

Ordinary Man is available as a standard CD, deluxe CD, black vinyl, deluxe gatefold swirl color vinyl, picture disc, cassette and digital album.

Recorded in Los Angeles, the album features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums. Beyond the core band, Ordinary Man, features a who's-who of Ozzy friends and collaborators including Slash, Elton John and Post Malone.

"Straight To Hell"

"All My Life"

"Goodbye"

"Ordinary Man" feat. Elton John

"Under The Graveyard"

"Eat Me"

"Today Is The End"

"Scary Little Green Men"

"Holy For Tonight"

"It's A Raid" feat. Post Malone

"Take What You Want" - Post Malone feat. Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott