OZZY OSBOURNE On Staph Infection That Forced Cancellation Of Shows; Right Thumb Had Swollen To "The Size Of A Fuckin' Lightbulb"

Ozzy Osbourne recently cancelled the remaining four shows on his North American No More Tours 2. Following additional evaluation from his doctors, Osbourne will likely require another surgery in the coming days to treat multiple infections in his right hand. He recently spoke with Rolling Stone about the situation, which could have proven fatal if he had gone untreated.

According to the report, Osbourne knew he had a problem when he saw that his right thumb had swollen to “the size of a fuckin’ lightbulb.” After a Salt Lake City gig earlier this month, he had trouble putting on a thumb ring he regularly wears. The digit got larger overnight until it was 10 times bigger than usual. “I freaked out,” he says. He showed it to his wife and manager, Sharon, and she took him to the emergency room, where he learned he’d contracted a potentially deadly staph infection.

After examining him, the doctors realized he didn’t have just one staph infection but three individual ones in his thumb – and one had spread to his middle finger. A staph infection occurs when otherwise normal germs on a person’s skin find a way into a person’s bloodstream, at which point they could turn deadly if not treated. Jaws actor Roy Scheider and former secretary of state Alexander Haig both died of them. After the doctors explained what happened to Ozzy, he grasped the gravity of the situation and underwent surgery in his hand.

Read the complete report here.

The four cancelled shows were originally scheduled as follows: Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA (October 6th), Mattress Firm Amphitheatre in Chula Vista (October 9th), the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles (October 11th) and MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas (October 13th). All four shows have received new dates for July 2019.

The new dates are as follows:

July

20 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

23 – Chula Vista, CA – Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

27 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

29 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl