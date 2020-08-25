OZZY OSBOURNE On Wearing A Mask And Social Distancing - "If The President Says Something, I Do The Opposite"; Audio

Ozzy Osbourne recently sat down with co-host Billy Morrison for another episode of Ozzy Speaks on SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard. Throughout the episode Ozzy discussed music, talking about the story behind "No More Tears", how The Beatles “always had great melodies” and more.

Additionally, Ozzy and Billy Morrison spoke about the pandemic reminding listeners to wear a mask and practice social distancing with Ozzy saying ,“I don’t go anywhere, if the president says something I do the opposite, he changes his mind every hour. I mean literally I am going ‘what?’”

Ozzy also opened up about sharing your feelings with someone you trust, especially while remaining at home. “If you got a best friend or you got someone who you trust don’t be afraid to share. Because you know what, we are all in the shithole right now. We are all in an environment we don’t want to be in. When I’m in a room in my head on my own it’s a bad fucking place, my head never tells me anything fucking good.”

A&E Network's Emmy Award winning "Biography" banner will premiere a new documentary special celebrating one of rock's biggest stars. Featuring exclusive interviews and archival footage, Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne delves into the many lives and incredible career of the man who has personified rock and roll rebellion for decades. Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne will premiere on Labour Day (Monday, September 7) at 9 PM (ET/PT). Ozzy has posted this new preview:



Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne traces Ozzy's life from his childhood in poverty and time in prison, to fronting the iconic Black Sabbath and a successful solo career, to one of rock's elder statesman and a loveable 21st century television dad. The two-hour documentary explores how Ozzy has continually reinvented himself and his career to propel himself toward greater success. As the Grammy-winning artist turns 70, he reflects on the intimate details of his successes, failures, and his unique ability for survival and perseverance-including never-before-seen interviews about his recent Parkinson's diagnosis. The documentary, a selection of the 2020 SXSW Film Festival, also features interviews with Sharon, Kelly and Jack Osbourne as well as friends and fellow musicians including Rick Rubin, Ice-T, Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, Jonathan Davis, Post Malone and more.

The documentary follows a busy 2020 for Osbourne. His critically acclaimed Ordinary Man album - released in February - marked Osbourne's first new solo music in almost 10 years. It was the #1 rock album in the world, topping multiple charts in its triumphant first week of release. Worldwide, Ordinary Man entered the charts in the Top Ten in seven countries making it the highest charting album of Ozzy's career. Recorded in Los Angeles, the album features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums. Beyond the core band, Ordinary Man, features a who's-who of Ozzy's friends and collaborators including Elton John, Slash, Post Malone, and Tom Morello.

Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne is produced by Osbourne Media and Critical Content for A&E Network. The documentary is produced and directed by R. Greg Johnston. Executive producers for Osbourne Media are Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Jack Osbourne and Peter Glowski. Executive Producer for Critical Content is Jenny Daly. LB Horschler is a co-executive producer. Executive producers for A&E Network are Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne.