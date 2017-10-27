OZZY OSBOURNE On Whether To Release A New Album Or Single Tracks - “I Really Can’t Make Up My Mind”

“I was (working on a solo album) and had four or five ideas,” Ozzy Osbourne tells San Bernardino County Sun. “But, you know, it’s not cost-effective to make it like that anymore, you actually lose money because people aren’t buying records anymore. A couple of songs, maybe I’ll do that and put that out. I’ll go to Sharon and say ‘I want to do an album’ and then I’ll go to her and say ‘I don’t want to do an album.’ I really can’t make up my mind.”

Ozzy also discusses Ozzfest Meets Knotfest, working with Zakk Wylde, and History Channel/A&E reality series, Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour. Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

While every festival and concert has a pit... this year's Ozzfest Meets Knotfest will have the first-ever Charity Pit, a special area within the festival village to raise funds and awareness for a variety of organizations. Representatives from Amnesty International, PETA, Love Hope Strength, and Rock Against MS, among others, will be onsite to help spread the word, while also offering concertgoers fun and prizes (including vintage merchandise, backstage access to the festival, meet and greets and more). Additional information on the Charity Pit can be found here.

Here's some feedback from a few of the participating charities:

"We're excited to be part of the Charity Pit at Ozzfest Meets Knotfest! We have Amnesty tables at concerts and festivals around the country to talk to fans about human rights issues and ask them to take action by signing our petitions and on social media." - Amnesty International USA



"Love Hope Strength is thrilled to be involved in this year's Ozzfest meets Knotfest and will use the festival as a platform to further our mission--saving lives, one concert at a time. We accomplish this by encouraging concert goers to get on the bone marrow donor list, in an effort to find life saving marrow donors for blood cancer patients in need of transplants. This is done by completing a simple contact form and cheek swab and is 100% free. We couldn't do what we do without the festivals, artists and fans who help us thrive and we are eternally grateful for the support of Ozzfest and Knotfest. GET ON THE LIST!" - Love Hope Strength

"Thanks to supporters like Prophets of Rage and Ozzfest Meets Knotfest, PATH is proud to continue to provide permanent homes and supportive services for the most vulnerable individuals and families in California. It is because of this support that we are confident in our ability to reach our goal of helping 10,000 people Make it Home by 2020." - PATH



"PETA's Flesh is for Zombies booth will remind people that animals deserve to live, not be chopped up for the mindless masses." - PETA

A video trailer for Ozzfest Meets Knotfest is available for streaming below. Special pre-fest kickoff Friday, November 3rd for all ticketed campers. Tickets are on sale now at Ozzfest.com and Knotfest.com.

Ozzy Osbourne: “Last year's show with Black Sabbath was just incredible and I'm thrilled to be coming back this year with Zakk, Tommy, Blasko and Adam to headline the 21st anniversary of Ozzfest."

Slipknot’s Clown: "It's that incredible time again where Ozzfest and Knotfest meet up to bring all music fans together for two days of rock and roll. Let's not forget the beautiful culture we are involved in and the history that is being written. Join the true passion of our concepts. I'll see you there. Stay (sic)."

Sharon Osbourne: "Ozzfest Meets Knotfest is coming back for another round. Last year we had over 75,000 people attend and we have another great lineup this year with Ozzy's first solo show in L.A. in more than six years. This is not just another show... it's Ozzfest Meets Knotfest! And this year's event means the world to me as we'll be amongst friends like Prophets Of Rage, Rob Zombie, Deftones, Marilyn Manson and Stone Sour... it's going to be another amazing weekend."

Corey Taylor (Slipknot/Stone Sour): "Knotfest was never supposed to be exclusively about Slipknot. It was always about the things that fueled the spirit of Slipknot: music, art, passion, insanity, and the tribes that give it power. So it would make sense for Knotfest to carry on these ideas, even without Slipknot. Because these things are the gasoline of creativity, and there's plenty to go around, with plenty of great bands, acts and things to see. Teaming up again with Ozzfest means another weekend of the biggest, baddest, loudest and best. I hope you all will join us; it's going to be (sic)."

The multi-stage, two-day weekend camping event will include more than 40 acts:

Ozzfest - Saturday, November 4th

Main Stage - Ozzy Osbourne, Prophets Of Rage, Deftones, Children Of Bodom, Orange Goblin

Second Stage - Kreator, Baroness, High On Fire, Iron Reagan, 1349, Havok, Kyng, Tombs, Night Demon, Thrown Into Exile

Nuclear Blast Extreme Stage - Possessed, Suffocation, Fallujah, Rings Of Saturn

Knotfest - Sunday, November 5th

Main Stage - Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Stone Sour, Eighteen Visions, Prayers

Second Stage - Testament, Life Of Agony, Black Dahlia Murder, Upon A Burning Body, Goatwhore, Death Angel, Code Orange, ONI, Stitched Up Heart, DED

Nuclear Blast Extreme Stage - Repulsion, Exhumed, Warbringer, Ghoul