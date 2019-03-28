OZZY OSBOURNE - Online Campaign Launched To Have BLACK SABBATH Legend Knighted

A petition has been launched at Change.org to have Ozzy Osbourne knighted.

Helen Maidiotis, who launched the campaign, states: "This petition is being launched in support of my ongoing campaign to Knight Ozzy Osbourne. This is the third attempt at gathering worldwide support through a petition for Mr Osbourne. I believe that with the world wide fan base he has this will make a huge impact on the final outcome of our nomination. So please sign today! Spread the word far and wide!!! We need to be heard loud and clear that this campaign is not over!"

Read more and sign the petition at Change.org.