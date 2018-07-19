OZZY OSBOURNE Orders 300 Lbs Of Ice During Heatwave

Ozzy Osbourne bought 300 lbs of ice during last week's heatwave, reports The Laconia Daily Sun.

The Prince Of Darkness had a "brilliant idea" to have a truck load of ice delivered to his Los Angeles home, so that he could slip it into his pool and have a nice refreshing dip after the city was hit by scorching temperatures a few days ago.

Taking to her Facebook page, Ozzy's wife Sharon uploaded a pair of photographs which can be seen below.

Catch Ozzy Osbourne live at the following shows:



August

30 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center

September

1 – Syracuse, NY – Lakeview Amphitheater

4 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

6 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

8 – Wantagh, NY – Jones Beach Amphitheatre

10 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

12 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

14 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

19 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Center

21 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

23 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

26 – Dallas, TX – Starplex Pavilion

28 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

30 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

October

2 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

4 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

6 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

9 – Chula Vista, CA – Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

11 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

13 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena