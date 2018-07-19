OZZY OSBOURNE Orders 300 Lbs Of Ice During Heatwave
July 19, 2018, 41 minutes ago
Ozzy Osbourne bought 300 lbs of ice during last week's heatwave, reports The Laconia Daily Sun.
The Prince Of Darkness had a "brilliant idea" to have a truck load of ice delivered to his Los Angeles home, so that he could slip it into his pool and have a nice refreshing dip after the city was hit by scorching temperatures a few days ago.
Taking to her Facebook page, Ozzy's wife Sharon uploaded a pair of photographs which can be seen below.
Catch Ozzy Osbourne live at the following shows:
August
30 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center
September
1 – Syracuse, NY – Lakeview Amphitheater
4 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
6 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
8 – Wantagh, NY – Jones Beach Amphitheatre
10 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
12 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
14 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
19 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Center
21 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
23 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
26 – Dallas, TX – Starplex Pavilion
28 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
30 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
October
2 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
4 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
6 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
9 – Chula Vista, CA – Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
11 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
13 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena