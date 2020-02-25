OZZY OSBOURNE - Ordinary Man Lands At #2 On UK's Official Albums Chart Update

According to the UK's Official Albums Chart Update Top 100, Ozzy Osbourne's new album, Ordinary Man, marks his highest charting album of his solo career in the UK. Released on February 21st, the album is currently sitting at #2.

Previous chart entries for Ozzy in the UK are as follows:

Blizzard Of Ozz - #7 (1980)

The Ultimate Sin - #8 (1986)

Black Rain - #8 (2007)

The Top 100 official biggest-selling artist albums of midweek - in this case from February 24th to March 1st - is based on sales of CDs, downloads, vinyl and other formats across Friday - Sunday.

Ordinary Man is available as a standard CD, deluxe CD, black vinyl, deluxe gatefold swirl color vinyl, picture disc and digital album.

Recorded in Los Angeles, the album features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums. Beyond the core band, Ordinary Man, features a who's-who of Ozzy friends and collaborators including Slash, Elton John and Post Malone.

"Straight To Hell"

"All My Life"

"Goodbye"

"Ordinary Man" feat. Elton John

"Under The Graveyard"

"Eat Me"

"Today Is The End"

"Scary Little Green Men"

"Holy For Tonight"

"It's A Raid" feat. Post Malone

"Take What You Want" - Post Malone feat. Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott

"Straight To Hell" video:

"All My Life":

"Goodbye":

"Ordinary Man" feat. Elton John:

"Under The Graveyard" video:

"Eat Me":

"Today Is The End":

"Scary Little Green Men":

"Holy For Tonight":

"It's A Raid" feat. Post Malone:

"Take What You Want" - Post Malone feat. Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott: