OZZY OSBOURNE Out Of Intensive Care; "He's Doing Good," Says SHARON OSBOURNE

Ozzy Osbourne has been removed from intensive care. Last week, the metal legend was admitted to Keck Hospital of University of Southern California as he recovered from the flu, which developed into bronchitis. He was then sent to the critical facility in a private hospital after his bronchitis worsened, amid fears he could develop pneumonia, which is potentially fatal for someone his age.

Ozzy's wife/manager, Sharon Osbourne, returned to her daytime talk show, The Talk, today, and offered and update on Ozzy's condition.

"He's doing good, he's breathing on his own," says Sharon. "He's overcome by the response he's had."

Mrs. O. continued: “I just want to say a huge thank you to everybody that has reached out with good wishes. He is overcome by the response that he’s had, and it’s kind of bittersweet because he’s overwhelmed with it, but he’s sad too."

Ozzy's No More Tours 2 trek is expected to resume on Sunday, March 9th in Australia. Shows will follow in New Zealand and Japan before a two-month North American leg.

Stay tuned for updates.