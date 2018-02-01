OZZY OSBOURNE - Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour Renewed For Season 3

Deadline is reporting that Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour is coming back for a third go-round. A&E has ordered eight episodes of the father-son reality series, starring heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne and Jack Osbourne, with a premiere tentatively slated for summer.

Jack Osbourne announced the renewal on Facebook (see below). “Everyone keeps asking if we’re doing a season 3 of World Detour… well guess what today is? Day 1 of season 3 baby!!! Woooohoooo!”

The series follows the Osbournes they hit the road on a father-son journey they’ve waited years to take. Season 2 saw the duo visiting Disaster City, Texas, testing their battle skills while riding in a tank, and hunting for pythons in Florida, among other adventures.

Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour is produced for A&E Network by Osbourne Media with T Group Productions. Jack Osbourne and Peter Glowski are executive producers for Osbourne Media. Jenny Daly, Rob Lobl and R. Greg Johnston serve as executive producers for T Group Productions.