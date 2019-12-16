OZZY OSBOURNE - Petition To Have BLACK SABBATH Legend Knighted Nears 20,000 Signatures

Helen Maidiotis, who has been campaigning for Ozzy Osbourne to be Knighted for almost a decade now, has issued the following update.

"Our campaign to have Ozzy knighted is into its 8th year and with our third petition to date we are close to hitting 20,000 signatures in support of his nomination.

"On September 19th, 2019, Ozzy himself had posted across all his social media about our petition and posed the question to his fans whether he deserves a knighthood along with the link to our petition at change.org. Even though very few social media websites picked up on this interesting fact, we still managed to gain a little momentum.

"It's been a long fought battle to make this happen for Ozzy from way back in the beginning when we tried to have all four original members knighted.

"With 50 years of services to music and charity, we feel that it is finally time to Knight Ozzy Osbourne!"

Sign and share now by clicking on Knight Ozzy Osbourne.



