OZZY OSBOURNE - Postponed Mountain View, CA Show Rescheduled For October 16th

On Saturday, October 6th, Ozzy Osbourne's show at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA was postponed due to illness, Ozzy was being treated for an infection, which required surgery on his hand the morning of October 6th. He is due to spend a couple of days at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles where he’ll remain under doctor’s care as they monitor the infection.

The October 6th show has been rescheduled for Tuesday, October 16th (support act for the new date is TBA). Ticketholders for the October 6th show should hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored at the rescheduled date on October 16th. Refunds are also available at point of purchase.

Ozzy Osbourne’s iconic rock wife, manager and television host was the guest last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and talks about Ozzy putting 3000 pounds of ice into the pool to cool it down, and reveals that she enjoys watching him perform now more than ever.

Kimmel then asked if she ever joins her husband on tour anymore. “All the time. I finish work late Thursday and then I'll go for a weekend and come back on Monday always.”

But does she really still enjoy watching him perform after that many years? "More than ever. I’m just so proud of him. I love to feel the way the audience loves him and appreciate him. There’s nothing like it. It's magic!"