OZZY OSBOURNE Postpones Entire UK / European Leg Of No More Tours 2 On Doctors' Orders

Ozzy Osbourne has been forced to postpone the entire UK and European leg of his No More Tours 2 tour on doctors' orders.

This follows yesterday's announcement that Osbourne was postponing the first four dates of the tour because of the flu. After seeing his physician again, Ozzy has been diagnosed with a severe upper-respiratory infection which the doctor feels could develop into pneumonia given the physicality of the live performances and an extensive travel schedule throughout Europe in harsh winter conditions.

Statement from Ozzy: "I'm completely devastated for having to postpone the European leg of my tour. It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to shit. First the staph infection in my thumb and now coming down with the flu and bronchitis. I want to apologize to all of my fans who have been so loyal over the years, my band, my crew and to Judas Priest for letting you all down. However, I promise the tour with Judas Priest will be completed. It's being rescheduled right now to start in September. Again, I apologize to everyone. God Bless. Love you all, Ozzy."

The postponed shows are as follows:

January

30 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

February

1 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena

3 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena

5 - Newcastle, UK - Metro Radio Arena

7 - Glasgow, UK - The SSE Hydro

9 - Birmingham, UK - Genting Arena

11 - London, UK - The O2 Arena

13 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

15 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

17 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

19 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

22 - Stockholm, Sweden - Ericcson Globe

24 - Helsinki, Finland - Hartwall Arena

27 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

March

1 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

3 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

Concert-goers should hold on to their tickets, as they will be honoured for the rescheduled dates (details of which will be announced in the coming months). Refunds are also available at point of purchase.

The tour resumes on Sunday, March 9th in Australia. Shows will follow in New Zealand and Japan before a two-month North American leg.