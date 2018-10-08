OZZY OSBOURNE Postpones Two Additional Shows

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Ozzy Osbourne has postponed two additional shows following further consultations with his doctors at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, who have advised that he take a few extra days to recover. Ozzy is being treated for an infection, which required surgery on his right hand.

The two shows, Tuesday, October 9th at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre in Chula Vista and Thursday, October 11th at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, will be rescheduled as follows: Monday, October 15th in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl and Thursday, October 18th in Chula Vista (San Diego) at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre. In addition, the Mountain View, CA show at Shoreline Amphitheatre, which was previously rescheduled for Tuesday, October 16th, has been moved to Saturday, October 20th.

Ozzy's North American No More Tours 2, produced by Live Nation,will resume in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 13th at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Stone Sour will perform at the Las Vegas show, with support for the three rescheduled shows TBA. Ticketholders for all the postponed shows should hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Refunds are also available at point of purchase.

Ozzy's wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne, is revealing how a “little cut” on her husband's thumb turned into an “operation” on his hand, reports Karen Mizoguchi of People.

After he underwent hand surgery at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Saturday, Mrs. O gave fans an update on the rocker during Monday’s episode of The Talk.

“He had a little cut on his thumb. You know when you pull the side of your nail and he just left it. And then he hit it on a door,” Osbourne, 65, said. “It started to get bigger and bigger, and then his middle finger, the same thing happened… and Saturday morning we took him into the emergency room and what had happened from a tiny thing here on the side of his nail, it had turned into two different infections in his hand.”

