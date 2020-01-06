OZZY OSBOURNE Premiers "Straight To Hell" Music Video

Ozzy Osbourne has released a music video for his new single, "Straight To Hell". The song will be included on his upcoming new album, Ordinary Man, coming soon from Epic Records. Watch the new clip below:

Ordinary Man was recorded in Los Angeles and features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums. Complete details are forthcoming.

"Under The Graveyard" video:

"Under The Graveyard" behind-the-scenes: