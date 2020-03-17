OZZY OSBOURNE Producer ANDREW WATT Tests Positive For COVID-19

Andrew Watt, who produced Ozzy Osbourne's new album, Ordinary Man, has revealed in a social media post that he has tested positive for COVID-19 (Coronavirus). His statement follows:

"Yesterday I was given the results that I am positive for COVID-19. I wanted to tell you all about my journey getting here in an effort to bring awareness to the severity of what's happening in the world...

"12 days ago, early morning of March 6th, I started feeling like I was hit by a bus. I couldn't move out of my bed for days and started to run a fever. I was seen by a doctor at my house who told me I am positive for the regular flu and there's no way I could have COVID-19 as I haven't left the country and all I do is go to the studio and go straight home. I told all my friends I had been working with and anyone close to me that I'm laid out with the flu and quarantined myself...none of them even had a sniffle...

"I was put on tamiflu and constant Tylenol to fight the fever... but the chills, sweats, and fevers did not stop. I started to become delusional and then began the dry cough... I immediately rushed to the emergency room and begged to be tested for COVID-19 as this "flu" was not subsiding. I was turned down for the test because of federal regulations. I begged and pleaded to be evaluated and finally was given a chest x ray... the results of which were Viral Pneumonia... but still... No Test. A private doctor was finally able to test me himself and yesterday afternoon it came back Positive for COVID-19...

"Currently... My fevers have gotten much much better and I have begun to have somewhat of an appetite again but it is very hard for me to breathe as a result of this pneumonia. I am laid out in bed chugging gatorade and using an oxygen machine to give my lungs as much relief as possible.

"I am 29 years old. I am a healthy young man and I am going to get through this no matter what. I am going to make a full recovery... But... there are so many people in my life and in the world that could possibly not get through this due to their age and/or a compromised immune system... this is why I am writing this post.

"I can't stress this enough... This is not a joke. Stay inside, stay sanitized. Please stop everything and take care of yourselves And the people you love around you, until we are all through this.

"To have the mentality "I'm young this can't affect me" is just straight up stupid and so dangerous to everyone around you. Social distancing is to protect someone's mom and dad, someone's grandmother... it's not about you. It's about everyone together fighting this as a team. Stay safe. Now more than ever...

"Okay. I'm going back to Men in Black III.

"love, Andy"