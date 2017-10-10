OZZY OSBOURNE, PROPHETS OF RAGE, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH And More - Louder Than Life 2017 Aftermovie Posted

The fourth annual Louder Than Life wrapped its biggest year yet on Saturday, September 30th and Sunday, October 1st with more than 60,000 in attendance over two days at Champions Park in Louisville, KY to enjoy headlining sets from Ozzy Osbourne - recently reunited with guitarist Zakk Wylde for the first time in over a decade - and Prophets of Rage - bringing together the sonic firepower of Rage Against The Machine, Public Enemy and Cypress Hill, with members Tom Morello, Tim Commerford, Brad Wilk, Chuck D, B-Real, and DJ Lord.

Louder Than Life also featured performances from Five Finger Death Punch, Incubus - returning to Louisville for the first time in over a decade - Rob Zombie, Stone Sour, Rise Against (who also helped close out the festival, with singer/guitarist Tim McIlrath and guitarist Zach Blair jumping onstage with Prophets Of Rage for a rendition of MC5’s “Kick Out The Jams”) and nearly 30 other bands on three stages.

Watch the Louder Than Life aftermovie below: