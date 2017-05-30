OZZY OSBOURNE, PROPHETS OF RAGE, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, ROB ZOMBIE And INCUBUS To Headline 2017 Louder Than Life Festival

Ozzy Osbourne featuring Zakk Wylde, Prophets Of Rage, Five Finger Death Punch, Rob Zombie and Incubus top the bill for the fourth annual Louder Than Life destination festival, Saturday, September 30th and Sunday, October 1st at Champions Park in Louisville, KY. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 2nd at Noon, ET at LouderThanLifeFestival.com.

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne - recently reunited with guitarist Zakk Wylde for the first time in over a decade - leads a Saturday bill that includes Five Finger Death Punch, Rob Zombie, Mastodon, and many more. Prophets Of Rage - bringing together the sonic firepower of Rage Against The Machine, Public Enemy and Cypress Hill, with members Tom Morello, Tim Commerford, Brad Wilk, Chuck D, B-Real, and DJ Lord - closes Louder Than Life on Sunday, joined by Incubus, Rise Against, Stone Sour and more.

Produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, America’s premier production company for rock music festivals, Louisville’s Louder Than Life features a selection of award-winning bourbons, whiskey, spirits, craft beer, the best food Louisville has to offer, along with a powerful music lineup of rock legends and breaking talent performing on three stages. The festival celebrates the bourbon culture and culinary heritage of this unique American city.

The full 2017 Louder Than Life music lineup also features: Halestorm, Gojira, The Pretty Reckless, In This Moment, Eagles of Death Metal, Thrice, Hollywood Undead, Of Mice & Men, Steel Panther, Falling In Reverse, Sleeping With Sirens, Nothing More, Beartooth, Starset, We Came As Romans, Lacuna Coil, Miss May I, Radkey, Bleeker, While She Sleeps, Greta Van Fleet, Fire From The Gods, ’68, Badflower, He Is Legend, Black Map, DED, Through Fire, Palisades, and BITERS.

"Prophets of Rage are psyched to bring a brass knuckle Marshall Stack beatdown to the Louder Than Life festival. We are gonna unleash the RAGE, BRING THE NOIZE and TAKE THE POWER BACK so come on down and get some," said Tom Morello of Prophets of Rage.

Rob Zombie said, “The Zombie and his horde are ready to throw down and get weird at Louder Than Life. Zombie and Ozzy together again! Dig it! See you in Louisville!”

"It’s been way too long since we’ve played Louisville, and we’re stoked to be coming back in a big way to join friends Prophets of Rage, Thrice and the rest of the amazing lineup at Louder Than Life,” said Tim McIlrath of Rise Against.

Mike Einziger of Incubus commented, “We’re excited to be returning to Louisville and playing the Louder Than Life festival on October 1st with our friends, Prophets of Rage and all the other great bands on this amazing lineup. It’s going to be a great show and we can’t wait to see everyone!”

Danny Wimmer, founder of Danny Wimmer Presents added, "I’m excited to have Prophets Of Rage close out the festival. After seeing them in a small setting in LA, I couldn’t wait to get them added to our festivals this fall. Tom, Tim, and Brad from Rage Against The Machine, along with Chuck D and DJ Lord from Public Enemy and B-Real of Cypress Hill, playing the hits that made Rage one of the most iconic bands in history is a special thing to see. Adding that along with Ozzy Osbourne, Incubus, Rob Zombie, Five Finger Death Punch, Rise Against, Stone Sour…how could you miss this lineup? And after an incredible run with Gojira this spring I can’t wait for them to come to Louder Than Life as well. I’m beyond excited for this year’s festival. It’s a can’t miss experience.”

Single day and weekend tickets for Louder Than Life will be available starting on Friday, June 2nd at Noon, EDT. Complete details at LouderThanLifeFestival.com.