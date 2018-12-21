OZZY OSBOURNE Reflects - "How Did I Think Going Into A Bar And Getting Smashed And Doing All That Cocaine Was Fun?"

OzzFest is happening on New Year's Eve, December 31st, at the Forum in Los Angeles, California. Ahead of the event, Ozzy spoke to The Pasadena Star-News about what concert-goers can expect, the next season of Ozzy And Jack’s World Detour, and his No More Tours 2 trek.

“The tour should have been the Ozzy Osbourne Slowing Down Tour," says Osbourne. "What I’m actually doing is not going out on Jan. 1 and coming back on Dec. 31. I’ll still tour, but not as extensively like I have been for the last 50 years. I mean, I have grandchildren now and I’m 70 years old and I don’t want to be found dead in a hotel room somewhere. I’m going to do it at a more leisurely pace and do some shows in Vegas... but I’ll never stop. The whole lifestyle I have lived, it has all come down to the fact that there are people who want to hear me and as long as they want to hear me, I’m there.”

Since he’ll have more time on his hands in 2019, Ozzy says he has one room in his house that’s completely his own where he’ll retreat from the day-to-day madness to hang out and reflect.

“I’ll put on some music and doodle on some sketch pads and just drift away,” he said. “I’m just enjoying life now to the fullest. I don’t drink alcohol anymore. I don’t smoke tobacco. I don’t use drugs... I’m doing good right now. I now think, how did I think going into a bar and getting (really) smashed and doing all that cocaine was (really) fun?"

"I feed off the crowd... I'm a conductor of craziness for the night." - Ozzy Osbourne

Prior to the upcoming NYE event, Ozzy Osbourne sat down to talk about the festival created in his name.

Q: How you do feel about working through the holidays?

Ozzy: "I've always wanted to work through Christmas - it's a good start to the New Year. OzzFest at the Forum, New Year's Eve, with us, two stages with Manson, Rob Zombie, Zakk Sabbath, Ice T, a bunch of different people."

Q: This year's lineup features a lot of OzzFest alumni.

Ozzy: "Yeah, that's the beauty of it, it's kind of like the all-stars of OzzFest. That's one thing I'm really proud of because of how this all started. Many years ago when we tried to go on Lollapalooza and they said we don't have enough space for Ozzy and this kind of music. So, we took a chance and did it all our own and it took off. And here we are, twenty-one years later. My god."

Q: There seems to be a real camaraderie among the hard rock world.

Ozzy: "You know people look at heavy metal guys and they think 'oh, they're bad people.' But we're really not. I mean, if something bad happens, I'll get phone calls 'are you okay? do you need any help?' This goes back years to even when Randy got killed. I recently contacted Jonathan [Davis] after his wife passed away, it means a lot to support each other."

Q: Let's talk a little bit about Zakk and what it's like having him back out with you. On OzzFest, he'll be pulling double-duty, performing on the second stage with Zakk Sabbath and then with you for the final set of the night.

Ozzy: "It's good to have him back. Zakk's like a member of my family and it's a joy to work with him now that we're both sober. You know, he's the longest player - guitar player - I've ever had both with Sabbath and my solo gig."

Q: What are you looking forward to with OzzFest this year?

Ozzy: "I wanna give them a great show, I wanna have fun. I mean, I'm bringing the New Year in with a big bang!"

Q: And you'll be onstage when the New Year rings in?

Ozzy: "Yeah. I got to time it, because when you rehearse, you know, I'll play through songs. But then when you go on stage, you start to just go with it. We've got to time it so we can stop for the countdown."

Set for Monday, December 31st at The Forum in Los Angeles, Ozzfest will kick off with live music at 2:30 PM with sets from Zakk Sabbath, Devildriver and Wednesday 13 on the outdoor stage. Early concert-goers will also get to sip cocktails while also enjoying offerings from a variety of food trucks which will be set-up throughout the outdoor performance area, all available for purchase. Food choices include Mess Hall Canteen, Burger Monster, The Viking Truck, The Coconut Truck, Kala Truck, Broken Rice and Drizzle Truck, plus a booth from the legendary Trejo's Tacos.

At 6 PM, everything shifts indoors at The Forum where OzzFest alumni Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, and Jonathan Davis (of Korn) and Body Count featuring Ice-T (in their OzzFest debut) will take the stage. The night will conclude with a performance from festival namesake Ozzy Osbourne, who will count down to the new year.

Tickets for the Live Nation-produced OzzFest 2018 are on sale now here.

Special holiday ticket prices run through Sunday, December 16th at 10 PM (PT), with a limited number of tickets available at the New Year's Eve price of $20.19.

The OzzFest lineup is as follows:

Ozzy Osbourne

Rob Zombie

Marilyn Manson

Jonathan Davis (of Korn)

Body Count Featuring Ice-T

Zakk Sabbath

Devildriver

Wednesday 13

