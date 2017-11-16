OZZY OSBOURNE Reflects On BLACK SABBATH's Career - "We're Looked At As One Of The Icons Of Our Time... I Have A Problem Getting My Head Around That"

When Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Ozzy Osbourne look back on Black Sabbath's career, they do so with little regrets, reports Rolling Stone.

"When I think of all the things we've done, whether good or bad, I think there's a reason for everything," Iommi says. "I think if you change anything, it wouldn't be what it is today. There's things you regret, like the legal stuff, and the drugs and everything, but without that we might not be what we are today."

"You can't regret anything, because we all live great lives," says Butler. "If we had been millionaires in 1971, we would have probably killed ourselves; we would have probably bought a million dollars' worth of heroin. So you have to think of it like that. The drugs were what they were. They helped us. It was like four blokes going to the pub, but instead of going to the pub and having a good laugh, we were in a big mansion having a laugh with a lot of dope and groupies. The only regrets I have would be financially in the early Seventies; I would have gotten a lawyer and an accountant. But that's fate."

"What I was really proud of was we were four guys from a place called Aston, Birmingham, and it opened the doors to the best fucking gig that anyone could ever have," Osbourne says. "And to boot, sitting here nearly 50 years later, we're looked at as one of the icons of our time. I have a problem getting my head around that. It sometimes seems like my time with Sabbath was longer than my time on my own. As I get older, time gets faster for some reason. The saddest thing was it didn't work out with Bill Ward. I would have loved that, but hey, it's done now."

Read the full article at RollingStone.com.

Black Sabbath's multi-format release, The End, is out tomorrow, Friday, November 17th. You can watch "War Pigs" from the set below.

The End captured the final destination of that adventure - an unforgettable farewell show at the Genting Arena in Black Sabbath’s hometown of Birmingham. Filmed February 4th, 2017, The End captures the legendary line-up celebrating their storied career, marking the closure of a monumental chapter in rock history. Pre-orders are open now at both Eagle Rock and Music Vaultz.

With a hit packed set list including "Iron Man", "Paranoid", "War Pigs" and many more, the high production values, visual effects and pyrotechnics wowed fans, as the band delivered the most emotionally charged show of their lives. “Because it was Birmingham, it was a special night for us,” said Tony Iommi. “It was great to look out and know that all these people have come to see us. What a great feeling. There’s nothing like it”.

All visual formats feature special bonus material of the band playing a selection of their favorite songs not played on tour. These intimate live sessions at Angelic Studios were recorded in the days after their final live performance, and mark the band’s final studio recordings. Geezer Butler said, “It will never be ‘The End’ for me. I’ll always be a part of Sabbath, and Sabbath will always be a part of me”.

Following last month’s world premiere of a companion documentary film in over 1,700 cinemas around the world, Eagle Vision will release the full live show of The End on November 17th on DVD+CD, Blu-ray+CD, double CD, triple 180gm vinyl and a limited deluxe collector’s edition. A limited number of exclusive merchandise bundles are also available at PledgeMusic.

The End captures a once-in-a-career performance, an essential snapshot of musical history and a fitting farewell to true innovators and original heavy metal icons, Black Sabbath.

Formats and tracklistings:

DVD+CD and Blu-ray+CD

DVD and Blu-ray tracklisting:

"Black Sabbath"

"Fairies Wear Boots"

"Under The Sun" / "Every Day Comes And Goes"

"After Forever"

"Into The Void"

"Snowblind"

Band Intros

"War Pigs"

"Behind The Wall Of Sleep"

"Bassically / N.I.B."

"Hand Of Doom"

"Supernaut" / "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath" / "Megalomania"

"Rat Salad" / Drum Solo

"Iron Man"

"Dirty Women"

"Children Of The Grave"

"Paranoid"

Extras - The Angelic Sessions:

"The Wizard"

"Wicked World"

"Sweet Leaf"

"Tomorrow's Dream"

"Changes"

CD tracklisting - The Angelic Sessions:

"The Wizard"

"Wicked World"

"Sweet Leaf"

"Tomorrow's Dream"

"Changes"

Limited Deluxe Collector’s Edition

The End on DVD and Blu-ray:

- The End on double CD

- The Angelic Sessions on CD (all housed in gatefold card sleeves)

- A 32-page perfect bound book on heavyweight stock

- A metal Winged Demon pin badge

- A replica The End tour laminate

- 3 Plectrums (all housed in a DVD-height two piece rigid mirror board box)

