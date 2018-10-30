OZZY OSBOURNE Reflects On Death Of RANDY RHOADS - "To This Day, I'm Back In That Field Looking At This F@#king Plane Wreck And A House On Fire"

In an extensive new interview with Rolling Stone, Ozzy Osbourne discusses a number of topics, including the death of guitarist Randy Rhoads, who passed away at 25 years of age in a tragic plane accident while on tour with Ozzy on March 19th, 1982.

Thinking back to Rhoads’ death, Ozzy says, “To this day, as I’m talking to you now, I’m back in that field looking at this fucking plane wreck and a house on fire. You never get over something like that. You’re in shock.” He pauses. “It’s funny,” he says. “In this game, somebody gets killed or dies, and they become a fucking hero. I’d like to have a few more years on this planet.”

Read the complete interview at Rolling Stone.

For the first time since its 1996 debut, Ozzfest - the annual musical event that celebrates hard rock and heavy metal - has created a special one-night-only New Year's Eve celebration to ring in 2019.

Set for Monday, December 31st at The Forum in Los Angeles, the event features headliner Ozzy Osbourne and a lineup of some of the greatest names in rock (and Ozzfest alumni): Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, and Jonathan Davis (of Korn), along with the Ozzfest debut of Body Count featuring Ice-T.

The New Year's Eve party will include an outdoor stage, along with other holiday festivities, details of which will be announced in the coming weeks. The evening will conclude with Osbourne onstage counting down to the new year!

"I asked Sharon what we're doing this New Year's Eve and she said 'WE'RE DOING FUCK ALL!" says Ozzy. So I thought 'we didn't do Ozzfest in 2018, so let's do a New Year's Eve Ozzfest'."

"What better way to celebrate New Year's Eve than with some of the greatest performers in this genre and our longtime friends Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Jonathan Davis and Ice T," says Sharon Osbourne.

Tickets for the Live Nation-produced Ozzfest 2018 are on sale here. Ticket prices range from $49.50 for general admission to $179.50 for a reserved seat. VIP packages are also available, details of which can be found at ozzfest.com.