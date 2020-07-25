OZZY OSBOURNE's Daughter AIMÉE OSBOURNE Releases New Single / Video "Shared Something With The Night"

Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Aimée, who works under the moniker ARO, has released an official video for her new single "Shared Something With The Night". It is available below.

Aimée: "The song is like a My Bloody Valentine lullaby for the romantically tormented that struggle to sleep at night. I wrote it when I was living in New York and feeling pretty alone and lost. I hadn't fully connected with who I really was and what that meant yet. Hung up on the outcome of someone else's approval of me to determine my own self-worth. This weird little song was an outlet for a lot of uncomfortability at the time."

Accoring to Rolling Stone, ARO plans on releasing new album Vacare Adamaré in EP-like chapters, built around videos for each song. She also intends to make her visual aesthetic a big part of her live shows when the time comes, with lighting and other projections.

"I want the live show to feel like you’re on the haunted mansion ride at Disneyland, with a little Studio 54, a touch of vaudeville and a lot of Blade Runner," she says. "It will be ghostly and poetic with some neon and hypnotic laser lights to captivate all the senses."

Back in 2015, Aimée released the single "Raining Gold", also under the ARO name.