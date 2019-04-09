OZZY OSBOURNE's Home Accident Dislodged Metal Rods Leading To Tour Postponement - "He Says It's The Only Thing He's Ever Done Right In His Life, His Performing, And He Just Feels Terrible," Says SHARON OSBOURNE

Ozzy Osbourne recently postponed all his 2019 tour dates as he recovers from an injury sustained while dealing with his recent bout of pneumonia.

On yesterday's edition of daytime talk show, The Talk (CBS), Ozzy's wife/manager and The Talk co-host, Sharon Osbourne, opened up about the situation.

"He, at the beginning of the year, had a bad flu that went to bronchitis, that went to pneumonia," said Sharon. "And then when he had the flu, he came out of hospital and he had a bad accident at home. He fell. And he fell in the middle of the night.

"And years ago, previously, he had a motorbike accident, where he was in a coma for days," Mrs. O continued. "And what he'd done was he re-injured his back and neck and shoulders. And all of the metal rods and everything that were put in his body were dislodged. So we had to cancel his year events. But he's good, he's fine, he's great.

"He (Ozzy) just feels terrible, Sharon added. "He says it's the only thing he's ever done right in his life, his performing, and he just feels terrible."

As reported, Ozzy will postpone all his 2019 tour dates, inclusive of shows in North America and Europe.

The shows will be rescheduled beginning in February 2020 and concert-goers are being asked to hold onto their original tickets, as they will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Because some of the 2019 dates were festival appearances, not all will be rescheduled.

Below are the new North American dates; the Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl show will be rescheduled in July 2020, exact date TBA. The 2020 UK and European dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

May

27 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

29 - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center

31 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union

June

2 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

4 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

6 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Park Stadium

11 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

13 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

16 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

18 - Hamilton, ON - First Ontario Centre

20 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

22 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden Arena

24 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

26 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

28 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

July

1 - Milwaukee, WI - Amer. Family Ins. Amp--Summerfest

3 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

7 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

9 - Vancouver, BC - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

11 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

15 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

17 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

23 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

25 - San Francisco, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

29 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

31 - Las Vegas, CA - MGM Grand Garden Arena

TBA:

July - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl