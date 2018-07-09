OZZY OSBOURNE's No More Tours 2 Rocks Israel - Setlist Revealed, Video Streaming

On Sunday night (July 8th), Ozzy Osbourne performed at Live Park in Rishon Lezion, Israel. A comprehensive review of the concert can be found at The Jerusalem Post.

Ozzy's setlist, as well as fan-filmed video from the show can be found below.

Setlist:

"Bark At The Moon"

"Mr. Crowley"

"I Don't Know"

"Fairies Wear Boots" (Black Sabbath)

"Suicide Solution"

"No More Tears"

"Road To Nowhere"

"War Pigs" (Black Sabbath) (with extended Zakk Wylde guitar solo)

"Miracle Man" / "Crazy Babies" / "Desire" / "Perry Mason"

Drum Solo

"I Don't Want To Change The World"

"Shot In The Dark"

"Crazy Train"

Encore:

"Mama, I'm Coming Home"

"Paranoid" (Black Sabbath)