OZZY OSBOURNE's Ordinary Man Album Available For Pre-Save / Pre-Order Tonight; Artwork Revealed

Ozzy Osbourne has announced that his new album, Ordinary Man, will be available for pre-save and pre-order starting tonight. The artwork for the album can be seen below. A February release via Epic Records is expected.

Ordinary Man was recorded in Los Angeles and features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums.

Videos for the singles, "Straight To Hell" and "Under The Graveyard", can be seen below: