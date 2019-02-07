OZZY OSBOURNE's Son JACK OSBOURNE Assures Fans His Dad's "Doing Much Better"

Earlier this week, Ozzy Osbourne was admitted to Keck Hospital of University of Southern California as he recovers from the flu. His son, and reality tv co-star Jack Osbourne, has taken to social media saying: "Sunny day. All is well. Now I’m off to see dad. He’s doing much better. Thanks for all your messages."

Previously, Osbourne's Black Sabbath bandmate, guitarist Tony Iommi, offered the following: "I’m wishing Ozzy a speedy recovery and I know he’ll be gutted that he’s had to cancel part of his tour but I’m sure he’ll be back on stage as soon as he’s able. Get better soon my friend. Lots of love Oz, Tony."

Also, Ozzy's wife and manager Sharon Osbourne stated: "As some of you may have heard, Ozzy was admitted to hospital following some complications from the flu. His doctors feel this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery. Thanks to everyone for their concern and love."

Ozzy's No More Tours 2 trek is expected to resume on Sunday, March 9th in Australia. Shows will follow in New Zealand and Japan before a two-month North American leg.