OZZY OSBOURNE's Son JACK OSBOURNE Attacked At Los Angeles Coffee Shop

Earlier today, April 4th, Jack Osbourne was the victim in a coffee shop attack - his morning cup of Joe was brutally interrupted when a random stranger delivered a blow to his head in a totally unprompted attack, reports TMZ.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ... Jack was at a coffee shop Wednesday in Studio City where he was sitting on the sidewalk patio. Someone who appeared to be homeless came out of nowhere and sucker punched Jack on the right side of his head. Jack, who had his back to the street, got up and threw his coffee at the guy... who then ran away.

TMZ sources say cops were called and they found the attacker, who struggled with police and needed to be tazed. The suspect was ultimately arrested for battery and assault.

A representive for Jack says he is doing just fine. Learn more at this location.