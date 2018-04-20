OZZY OSBOURNE's Wax Figure On Display At Madame Tussauds Nashville For Limited Time - "I Look Great!," Says Ozzy

Ozzy Osbourne now has a presence in Music City as his wax figure takes its place, for a limited time, inside the Madame Tussauds Nashville attraction.

In honour of the visit to Nashville, the Ozzy Osbourne figure was re-styled by Ozzy's daughter Kelly Osbourne, British singer-songwriter, actress, television presenter, and fashion designer. The figure is dressed to match Ozzy's iconic style, including a deep purple blazer, black pants with statement pirate button, plush black pirate slipper shoes, and of course, his trademark classic round tinted shades. Ozzy was honoured that his figure was chosen to be featured in the only music themed Madame Tussauds in the world.

Osbourne had not seen his figure since 2010 when he was promoting his new Scream album in the New York Madame Tussauds. Upon seeing the newly styled figure in Nashville, Ozzy said: "It's incredible, like looking in a mirror. My tattoos look so real. I look great!"

Fans can see the Ozzy Osbourne figure seated comfortably on a lush gothic sofa in the attractions Rock Bar themed room that was specifically redecorated to honour the Prince of Darkness. When fans approach the area, a special message from Ozzy will echo in the space and a vintage jukebox will be on hand with several Ozzy hits for the guests to rock out to. Fans may purchase a limited-time Premium Goo Goo Cluster treat, inspired by Ozzy called "The Brit." The Goo Goo treat has a British flair and consists of English toffee, a banana cream middle and shortbread.

For tickets to see the Ozzy Osbourne wax figure at Madame Tussauds Nashville, head to Madame Tussauds Nashville.