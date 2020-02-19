OZZY OSBOURNE Says No More Tours 2 Dates Are “Postponed”, Not Canceled

Speaking to Radio.com, Ozzy Osbourne clarified that his No More Tours 2 North American dates have been “postponed” and not canceled.

Ozzy said: "The way I look at it, and I've spoken to Sharon (Osbourne, wife) about this, I cannot go on the road until I'm 100 percent confident that I can pull it off. 'Cause if I go out now and I can't carry on, people are gonna think that I've lost the plot. So I'm not gonna go out there until I can give them the show that I wanna give them, 'cause it's not fair to them."

Speaking about his Parkinson’s diagnosis, he relates, "Everybody thinks when I had this fall last year: 'He found out he had Parkinson's.' I've known about Parkinson's since 2003. It's not a death sentence. When I got diagnosed, I went, 'Okay.' The one that I have is called P2. It's a mild form of Parkinson's at the moment. I'm not shaking. The doctor told me that I probably walk by 10 people a day that have got it that don't even know they've got it."

The postponed North American Ozzy Osbourne No More Tours 2 dates, all of which were to feature special guest Marilyn Manson, are as listed:

May

27 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

29 - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center

31 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union

June

2 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

4 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

6 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Park Stadium

11 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

13 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

16 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

18 - Hamilton, ON - First Ontario Centre

20 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

22 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden Arena

24 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

26 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

28 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

July

1 - Milwaukee, WI - Amer. Family Ins. Amp - Summerfest

3 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

7 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

9 - Vancouver, BC - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

11 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

15 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

17 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

23 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

25 - San Francisco, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

27 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

29 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

31 - Las Vegas, CA - MGM Grand Garden Arena