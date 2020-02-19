OZZY OSBOURNE Says No More Tours 2 Dates Are “Postponed”, Not Canceled
Speaking to Radio.com, Ozzy Osbourne clarified that his No More Tours 2 North American dates have been “postponed” and not canceled.
Ozzy said: "The way I look at it, and I've spoken to Sharon (Osbourne, wife) about this, I cannot go on the road until I'm 100 percent confident that I can pull it off. 'Cause if I go out now and I can't carry on, people are gonna think that I've lost the plot. So I'm not gonna go out there until I can give them the show that I wanna give them, 'cause it's not fair to them."
Speaking about his Parkinson’s diagnosis, he relates, "Everybody thinks when I had this fall last year: 'He found out he had Parkinson's.' I've known about Parkinson's since 2003. It's not a death sentence. When I got diagnosed, I went, 'Okay.' The one that I have is called P2. It's a mild form of Parkinson's at the moment. I'm not shaking. The doctor told me that I probably walk by 10 people a day that have got it that don't even know they've got it."
The postponed North American Ozzy Osbourne No More Tours 2 dates, all of which were to feature special guest Marilyn Manson, are as listed:
May
27 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
29 - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center
31 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union
June
2 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
4 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
6 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Park Stadium
11 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion
13 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
16 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
18 - Hamilton, ON - First Ontario Centre
20 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
22 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden Arena
24 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
26 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
28 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
July
1 - Milwaukee, WI - Amer. Family Ins. Amp - Summerfest
3 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
7 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
9 - Vancouver, BC - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
11 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
15 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
17 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
23 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
25 - San Francisco, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
27 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
29 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
31 - Las Vegas, CA - MGM Grand Garden Arena