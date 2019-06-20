OZZY OSBOURNE, SCORPIONS Songs Featured In Trolls World Tour Trailer

Portions of Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train" and Scorpions' "Rock You Like A Hurricane" can be heard in the trailer for the new movie Trolls World Tour, a sequel to the 2016 musical comedy Trolls.

AWN.com is reporting that Ozzy Osbourne is set to voice the character "King Thrash", in the upcoming animated film, Trolls World Tour, due in theatres on April 17, 2020.

DreamWorks Animation has just released 21 character posters, and an expanded cast list, for Trolls World Tour, the sequel to their 2016 hit musical-comedy, Trolls. Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return as Poppy and Branch in adventure where they discover that they are but one of six different Troll tribes scattered over six different lands devoted to six different kinds of music: Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop and Rock. Their world is about to get a lot bigger and a whole lot louder.

A member of hard-rock royalty, Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom), aided by her father King Thrash (Ozzy Osbourne), wants to destroy all other kinds of music to let rock reign supreme. With the fate of the world at stake, Poppy and Branch, along with their friends - Biggie (James Corden), Chenille (Caroline Hjelt), Satin (Aino Jawo), Cooper (Ron Funches) and Guy Diamond (Kunal Nayyar) - set out to visit all the other lands to unify the Trolls in harmony against Barb, who’s looking to upstage them all.

