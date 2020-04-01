OZZY OSBOURNE Seeing "Huge" Improvement After One Stem Cell Treatment - "He's Walking Better, He's Talking Better, His Symptoms Are Lessening," Says Daughter KELLY

Kelly Osbourne is speaking out about her famous dad's health amid the coronavirus pandemic. ET's Deidre Behar spoke with the 35-year-old TV personality about how her father, Ozzy Osbourne, is faring during the health crisis, which comes after he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

While Kelly admitted that her dad is "frustrated" by having to stay home in the name of social distancing, she noted that he's "doing really good" after having one stem cell treatment in Panama a few weeks ago.

"Seeing after one treatment of stem cell what has happened and the progress that he's made is mind blowing," she says. "He wants to get up. He wants to do things. He wants to be part of the world again. He's walking better. He's talking better. His symptoms are lessening. He is building the muscle strength back that he needs after his spine surgery."

"Everything is starting to fall into place now and it has given us so much hope. We are very grateful to the doctors that are helping him," she adds. "He's ready to get out of the house and now he can't get out of the house. He keeps saying to me, 'I've been on quarantine for almost two years, and now I'm feeling better and the world is on quarantine.'"

Read more, and watch video, at ETOnline.com.