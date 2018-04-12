OZZY OSBOURNE - Sixth Episode Of The Osbournes Podcast Streaming In Full

Thirteen years on from their reality series, Ozzy Osbourne and family launched The Osbournes Podcast on March 5th. The sixth full episode is available below.

Synopis: Kelly agrees to join Jack and Ozzy on Season 3 of World Detour but forgets that also means her brother is now her boss. Sharon explains how she juggles her life managing Ozzy and her job on The Talk. The lovely Melinda Varga, the pride of Australia, Sharon’s longtime assistant and personal confidant, pops in to discuss (reluctantly) what it's been like working for a crazy family for two decades, as well as her feelings about getting pooped on, which seems to go with Osbourne family territory.

Jack Osbourne, who serves as the de facto host of the podcast, told The Hollywood Reporter that the idea was born out of his own love of the audio format. "There's been talk about bringing The Osbournes back, but it would never work," he says. "I thought, 'Well, this is probably the next best thing'."