OZZY OSBOURNE, SLAYER, JUDAS PRIEST, ANTHRAX, ALICE IN CHAINS And Others Confirmed For Australia's Download Festival

The 2019 instalment of Australia's Download festival is scheduled to take place in Sydney (March 9th a Parramatta Park) and Melbourne (March 11th at Fleminton Racecourse).

Acts confirmed for the festival include Ozzy Osbourne, Slayer, Judas Priest, Alice In Chains, Ghost, Rise Against, The Amity Affliction, Anthrax, Halestorm, Behemoth and more.

For compete festival details, head to downloadfestival.com.au.