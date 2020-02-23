OZZY OSBOURNE - Slideshow And Video From First In-Store Signing Session In 10 Years Available

On February 21st, Ozzy Osbourne held an in-store signing session at at Amoeba Records in Hollywood, CA in support of his new album, Ordinary Man. It was his first in-store appearance in 10 years. Check out video from the sining session below.

Ozzy Osbourne has released his first new solo album in 10 years, the highly anticipated Ordinary Man (Epic Records). Get it here, and listen to the full album via the YouTube clips below.

To celebrate the record's arrival, Ozzy made history by launching the largest global tattoo sale and album listening event ever across 50 cities worldwide on Thursday, February 20. Fans heard the record before anyone and were the first to choose from a collection of exclusive Ozzy-inspired tattoo designs.

Ordinary Man is available as a standard CD, deluxe CD, black vinyl, deluxe gatefold swirl color vinyl, picture disc and digital album.

Recorded in Los Angeles, the album features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums. Beyond the core band, Ordinary Man, features a who's-who of Ozzy friends and collaborators including Slash, Elton John and Post Malone.

"Straight To Hell" video:

"All My Life":

"Goodbye":

"Ordinary Man" feat. Elton John:

"Under The Graveyard" video:

"Eat Me":

"Today Is The End":

"Scary Little Green Men":

"Holy For Tonight":

"It's A Raid" feat. Post Malone:

"Take What You Want" - Post Malone feat. Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott:

Photo by Ozzy Osbourne METAL Club Page